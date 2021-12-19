Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Patching planned on Daviess Co. roads

( )
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some road patching is planned in several areas in Daviess County starting Monday.

The work should last through Wednesday.

Kentucky Transportation officials say there will be patching on various locations on U.S 60. between Monroe Avenue and Reid Road. Both directions of U.S. 60 will be impacted.

Crews will also work on the bridge ends on KY 141 at mile point 2.3 and on I-165 southbound at mile point 69.7.

Drivers should watch for slower speeds and allow extra time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Shepherd
Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler
Jordan Baize plays at Grand Ole Opry
From destroyed home to Grand Ole Opry stage, Bremen man continues song of praise
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID-19 deaths in three area counties
Family saved by fridge as tornado blew through
Family saved by fridge as tornado blew through
Teen killed in Dubois Co. crash, another critical

Latest News

From destroyed home to Grand Ole Opry stage, Bremen man continues song of praise
From destroyed home to Grand Ole Opry stage, Bremen man continues song of praise
Arrest made in case of burned Owensboro toddler
Arrest made in case of burned Owensboro toddler
Volunteers put to work in Dawson Springs
Volunteers put to work in Dawson Springs
Tornado survivors find shelter at Pennyrile State Park
Gov. Beshear delivering shoes to tornado displaced Kentuckians