Patching planned on Daviess Co. roads

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some road patching is planned in several areas in Daviess County starting Monday.

The work should last through Wednesday.

Kentucky Transportation officials say there will be patching on various locations on U.S 60. between Monroe Avenue and Reid Road. Both directions of U.S. 60 will be impacted.

Crews will also work on the bridge ends on KY 141 at mile point 2.3 and on I-165 southbound at mile point 69.7.

Drivers should watch for slower speeds and allow extra time.

