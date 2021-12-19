Oldest church in Bremen beyond repair after tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Among many things, several church buildings were destroyed in the deadly tornados.

Bethlehem Church in Bremen was the oldest church in town, and while it’s still standing, Pastor TJ Miliam says it’s most likely beyond repair.

It’s the church Miliam grew up in, got baptized in, got married in, and just six months ago was called to pastor in.

He says dozens of people took refuge in the church’s basement during the storms, saving their lives.

Although a building with so much meaning is beyond repair, Miliam says it’s not about the building, but the people inside.

“I think we all as Christians become attached to our places of worship. We even talk about going to church, but biblically this building isn’t the church it’s the people. I think in a new way we’re relearning that biblical truth,” said Miliam.

The people of Bethlehem Church have been given a different place to worship for the time being, and the room was full Sunday, regardless of what they’ve been through this week.

