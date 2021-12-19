Birthday Club
Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

12/18 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been seasonably chilly. We started with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning and climbed into the low 40s this afternoon. That is typical for mid to late December.

Although we may see a few clouds, tonight will be mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 20s by the end of the night. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some patchy frost late tonight into early Monday morning.

Monday will be another typical December day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Monday night will be calm with a few clouds overhead and low temperatures in the mid 20s by Tuesday morning.

The winter solstice will occur at 9:59 AM CST on Tuesday, which means Tuesday marks the start of astronomical winter and is also the shortest day of the year with just 9 hours and 31 minutes of daylight. We may see a few clouds that morning, but Tuesday looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s, then clouds and warmer weather move in for the end of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s Thursday under increasing clouds. Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s, and Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°!

There is a slight chance of a few rain showers Christmas Eve night and into Christmas Day, mainly in western Kentucky, but many of us will stay dry.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

