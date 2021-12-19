Man arrested for looting in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man found looting tornado damaged property has been arrested.

They say 52-year-old Jimmy Benton is charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and theft.

Deputies say they found Benton removing appliances from property with no permission to be there.

They say he was loading property into his van and on a trailer.

Benton is now in the Hopkins County Jail.

Jimmy Benton (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.