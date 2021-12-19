Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man arrested for looting in Hopkins Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man found looting tornado damaged property has been arrested.

They say 52-year-old Jimmy Benton is charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and theft.

Deputies say they found Benton removing appliances from property with no permission to be there.

They say he was loading property into his van and on a trailer.

Benton is now in the Hopkins County Jail.

Jimmy Benton
Jimmy Benton(Hopkins Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Dubois Co. crash, another critical
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation

Latest News

Volunteers put to work after deadly storms
Volunteers put to work after deadly storms
Sen. Mitch McConnell in Dawson Springs
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Dawson Springs after tornado outbreak
Car caught in high water
Crews make several high water rescues
Sen. McConnell tours Dawson Springs damage
Sen. McConnell tours Dawson Springs damage