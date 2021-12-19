Jeffersontown gives Dawson Springs a new police cruiser

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Another law enforcement agency in Kentucky is helping one impacted by the tornados.

Police in Dawson Springs say they lost one of their cruisers when the storm hit.

They say word got out within the law enforcement community pretty quickly, and the Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf and Police Chief Rick Sanders showed up Sunday to donate one of their cruisers to Dawson Springs.

Police say they are very thankful for the donation in their time of need.

