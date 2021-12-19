Indiana Department of Health reports first Omicron variant Covid-19 case

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that is has detected the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

IDOH says it was collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident on Dec. 9.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana was one of seven states that had not yet detected the Omicron variant until this weekend.

Officials say studies have shown that the Omicron variant spreads more easily and faster than the Delta variant.

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are expected to continue to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from the Omicron variant.

“Covid-19 cases are on the rise across Indiana, and we do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system,” says State Health Commissioner, Kris Box.

“While we are still learning about Omicron, we already have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and the people we love from Covid-19. I urge eligible Hoosiers to use those tools as soon as possible to limit further spread of disease,” Box continued.

Officials have provided the following steps to help people better protect themselves from Covid-19:

Get fully vaccinated if eligible, and get a booster if you are age 16 or older.

Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid crowds.

To find a vaccination site, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.

