Gov. Beshear delivering shoes to tornado displaced Kentuckians

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WFIE) - Governor Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Coleman will be joined by special guests to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians lodged at state resort parks after losing their homes in tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

After a trip to Lake Barkley Sunday morning, they’ll head to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

That visit is set for 10 a.m.

Cell service has been an issue in the area, but as long as we have a signal, you can watch it live right here.

