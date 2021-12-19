Birthday Club
Evansville Police looking for armed robbery suspects

(Live 5/File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects.

They say two suspects held employees at gunpoint at the Kentucky Avenue Marathon.

It happened between midnight and 1 a.m Saturday.

Police say no one was hurt, but the suspects got away.

They are reviewing surveillance video, which they say could be released in the coming days.

