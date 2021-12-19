Evansville Police looking for armed robbery suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects.

They say two suspects held employees at gunpoint at the Kentucky Avenue Marathon.

It happened between midnight and 1 a.m Saturday.

Police say no one was hurt, but the suspects got away.

They are reviewing surveillance video, which they say could be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.