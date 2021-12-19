Deputies: Dad took young son to drug deal where gun was pulled

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing child neglect and criminal recklessness charges.

Vanderburgh County Deputies say there was a 911 hang up call from S. Red Bank Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

They say dispatchers could here someone yelling.

When they arrived, they say Joshua Sartore was at the end of the driveway with his young son.

They say he told them he came to the house to buy Percocets, and when he got out of the car, someone pointed a gun at them.

Deputies say Sartore told them he pulled a small knife and started chasing the man who had the gun.

They say that’s the man who called 911 after running from Sartore.

The child was released to his mother.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.