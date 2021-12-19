Arrest made in burning of Owensboro toddler

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on a police investigation involving a toddler burned in Owensboro.

Police confirm Haley Shepherd was indicted and arrested in the case.

She was in the jail earlier for criminal abuse of a child. She’s since been released.

As we reported last January, a one-year-old child was found badly burned in the 500 block of Orchard Street.

She was eventually taken to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

A few days later, a fight broke out as family members held up signs at the police station, demanding justice.

We hope to learn more about Shepherd’s arrest, and we’ll keep you updated.

