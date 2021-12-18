Sen. Rand Paul visits Dawson Springs after deadly tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Rand Paul visited several Kentucky towns Friday, including Dawson Springs, after last Friday’s deadly storms.

He spent time visiting families at the Dawson Springs schools.

Senator Paul says these were the worst tornadoes he’s seen come through the Commonwealth, but he is encouraged by how Kentuckians have come together during these trying times.

”I think the alarm system did work for a lot of people. I think the deaths would have been worse without the alarm system. We were awakened by the phone, which was very loud, and then the outdoor alarm. And then, when we hesitated with whether we were going to go to the basement, we heard the alarm system again. So I do think the alarm system saved lives.”

Paul added that the work of local officials and members of the media also helped to save many lives.

