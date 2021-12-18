Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul visits Dawson Springs after deadly tornado

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Rand Paul visited several Kentucky towns Friday, including Dawson Springs, after last Friday’s deadly storms.

He spent time visiting families at the Dawson Springs schools.

Senator Paul says these were the worst tornadoes he’s seen come through the Commonwealth, but he is encouraged by how Kentuckians have come together during these trying times.

”I think the alarm system did work for a lot of people. I think the deaths would have been worse without the alarm system. We were awakened by the phone, which was very loud, and then the outdoor alarm. And then, when we hesitated with whether we were going to go to the basement, we heard the alarm system again. So I do think the alarm system saved lives.”

Paul added that the work of local officials and members of the media also helped to save many lives.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

Drone video captures the tornado damage in Earlington, Kentucky.
Morganfield woman uses platform to raise money for Western Kentucky
Dawson Springs church overwhelmed with donations from community
Dawson Springs church overwhelmed with donations from community
Family saved by fridge as tornado blew threw
Family saved by fridge as tornado blew threw
Hopkins Co. Judge Executive discusses recovery efforts with 14 News
Hopkins Co. Judge Executive discusses recovery efforts with 14 News