Morganfield woman uses platform to raise money for Western Kentucky

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County woman is using her nationwide net of friends and followers to help raise money for the storm victims of Western Kentucky.

Renie Anderson grew up in Morganfield, but she now works as the executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the National Football League.

Anderson says, despite working in other parts of the country, her heart is at home, especially with those who are cleaning up after the deadly tornadoes.

In response, Anderson decided started a GoFundMe to raise money for Western Kentucky.

She shared the link on social media, and in less than 48 hours, Anderson raised more than $159,000 dollars.

”It has been really exciting to watch,” says Anderson, “you are kind of full of emotions and so proud of everybody that is stepping up.”

Anderson says so far, the donor list includes NFL colleagues and NFL partners like Fanatics, which donated $50,000 dollars on Friday.

The list also includes donations from organizations like NBC Sports, Procter & Gamble, and the National Basketball Association.

Perhaps more importantly, Anderson says her friends and family back home in Union County have also donated.

“I know that they root for me,” says Anderson, “and I root for them all the time.”

Anderson added, by using her platform with the NFL, she hopes to raise as much money as possible for the communities of Western Kentucky.

“I just felt that maybe this is a time that I could step in and raise my hand and lean in,” says Anderson. “Maybe I could really help people help other people.”

You can contribute to the fund and read more about Anderson’s story here.

Andersons says all of the donations will go into a 501c3 through GoFundMe. She says the company has already been in communication with the local organizations in Western Kentucky that will receive the donations.

If you are unable to donate at this time, Anderson encourages you to share the link instead, so others will also have the opportunity to give.

