More than just a Game, as Muhlenberg & Ohio County Meet on the Hardwood, Friday

BEAVER DAM, KY. (WFIE) - What a week it’s been for the folks in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties, dealing with all the tornado damage, but tonight was a chance to forget about their troubles for a while.

A moment of silence. They don’t happen often at a basketball game, much less, one, like the 10th district battle between Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties. But this was more, than just another edition of this rivalry. Tonight at Ohio County, were the first games for the Muhlenberg County basketball teams, since last Friday’s deadly tornado that ripped thru Bremen and Hartford.

”I’m glad the kids are getting to play. I think they’ve had a tough week,” said Mike Harper, Muhlenberg Co. girls basketball head coach. “Our county’s had a tough week, but it’s been incredible to see what kind of community we have and the people that live in it, when something tragic like this happens.”

It was a chance for players, coaches, and fans who were affected by last week’s tornado, to take their minds off the horrific devastation, and enjoy some sense of normalcy. For Muhlenberg girls assistant coach Angela Stringer, it was definitely a welcome break, after suffering heavy damage to her home.

“We saw that tornado was coming, so we drove about 10 mile south to get out the way. The only thing i could think of was everyone was with me -- my immediate family was with me, so I was thankful they were safe,” said Angela Stringer, assistant girls basketball coach at Muhlenberg County. “It was about 4:30 a.m. when we pulled up and all the vehicles were in a heap in the neighbor’s backyard.”

From rowdy student sections, to fired-up coaches, you never would’ve known a disaster had just struck these counties, but the “Bremen strong” shirts and silent remembrance gave notice that there was more on everyone’s minds, especially that of Josh Probus, whose daughter and son in law, survived the EF-4 twister.

“They were in the house when it got blown apart,” said Josh Probus, who’s family survived the tornado. “They just hunkered down best they could; not a scratch. There’s no words to express the emotions running thru you, my grandson’s on his way.”

No doubt, tonight’s games were therapeutic for everyone, and the Eagles and Mustangs put on a show.

“Kids are wearing Bremen strong shirts, and so ya, we feel like we’re playing for Muhlenberg County tonight,” said Harper.

”It feels good hearing the music and talking about something other than the tornado. Good to get it off my mind,” said Stringer.

Ohio County students were in school most of this week, and they did their part, by raising $13,000 for tornado relief.

By the way, the Lady Eagles won 47-36 over the Lady Mustangs, while the Muhlenberg boys beat Ohio Co., 56-49.

