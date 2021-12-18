Mesker Park Zoo to start COVID-19 vaccines in certain animals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo will soon start vaccinating some of its animals against COVID-19.

Zoo Director Erik Beck says Mesker put its tigers, jaguars, ocelot, clouded leopard, foxes, and gibbon on a waiting list with its pharmaceutical provider.

Beck says Mesker has also stopped most activities that would put zoo visitors close to animals, such as the petting zoo.

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in animals, but the CDC says the chance of them passing it to humans is low.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.