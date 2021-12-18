Birthday Club
Ind. reports new COVID-19 deaths in three area counties

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana Health Officials reported 5,181 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,181,554 cases and 17,757 deaths.

The state map shows one new death each in Gibson, Spencer, and Warrick Counties.

It shows 104 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 new cases in Warrick County, 27 new cases in Gibson County, 24 new cases in Dubois County, 23 new cases in Pike County, 12 new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Perry County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 36,203 cases, 503 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 9,139 cases, 145 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 12,889 cases, 198 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,082 cases, 54 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,282 cases, 45 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,481 cases, 121 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,806 cases, 49 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,679 cases, 45 deaths

