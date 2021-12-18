Ind. reports new COVID-19 deaths in three area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana Health Officials reported 5,181 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,181,554 cases and 17,757 deaths.

The state map shows one new death each in Gibson, Spencer, and Warrick Counties.

It shows 104 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 new cases in Warrick County, 27 new cases in Gibson County, 24 new cases in Dubois County, 23 new cases in Pike County, 12 new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Perry County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 36,203 cases, 503 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,139 cases, 145 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,889 cases, 198 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,082 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,282 cases, 45 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,481 cases, 121 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,806 cases, 49 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,679 cases, 45 deaths

