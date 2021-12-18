From destroyed home to Grand Ole Opry stage, Bremen man continues song of praise

BREMEN, Ky./NASHVILLE, Tn. (WFIE) - The Bremen man who was caught on video playing his piano amid the chaos of his tornado destroyed home, shared his song on a different stage Friday night.

Jordan Baize played the same song, There’s Something About That Name, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Cyndi Hall shared video of the performance with us.

Baize played with Jason Crabb, who is an award winning Christian music artist from Beaver Dam.

“I’m so happy for the opportunity to point the focus to our hurting community and to Christ,” said Baize.

