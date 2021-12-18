Clearing and dry Sunday-Thursday

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State saw between 1 and 2 inches of rain between Friday and Saturday.   Rain has ended, and skies will clear slowly overnight Saturday through Sunday.  Lows on Saturday night will dip into the upper 20s.  Skies will become partly to mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.   Next week will bring more typical December weather.  Monday-Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.   Slight chance for rain Christmas Eve and Day.

