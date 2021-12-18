Boil advisory issued for portions of Madisonville, Ky.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for portions of Madisonville, Kentucky until further notice.

Officials say those areas are as follows:

Hanson Rd from addresses 4415-5725

Heather Hill Dr

Hillcrest Dr

Green Meadows Dr

Renfro Dr

Threadneedle Dr

Downing Ln

Crosswinds

Camelot Ct

Brown Badgett Loop stopping at address 200

Day Break Dr

Otter Lake Loop

Lakeside Ct

Rainbow Ln

1876 JD Buchanan Rd

3390 and 3376 Tucker Schoolhouse Rd

Stagecoach from addresses 81-610

College Dr

Shamrock Dr

Buck Trace

Savannah Dr

Deer Trace

College Heights Dr

Lake view

Fairway

Lakeshore

Bayview Dr

Buffalo Trace

Lake ridge Xing

Versnick Dr

Bayside Gardens

Country Glen

Crown Pt

Fairway View Dr

University Circle

Abbott Ln

Oakwood Ln

Wexford Way

Hunters Glen

Banbury Dr

Thornhill

Shannon Ln

