Boil advisory issued for portions of Madisonville, Ky.
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for portions of Madisonville, Kentucky until further notice.
Officials say those areas are as follows:
- Hanson Rd from addresses 4415-5725
- Heather Hill Dr
- Hillcrest Dr
- Green Meadows Dr
- Renfro Dr
- Threadneedle Dr
- Downing Ln
- Crosswinds
- Camelot Ct
- Brown Badgett Loop stopping at address 200
- Day Break Dr
- Otter Lake Loop
- Lakeside Ct
- Rainbow Ln
- 1876 JD Buchanan Rd
- 3390 and 3376 Tucker Schoolhouse Rd
- Stagecoach from addresses 81-610
- College Dr
- Shamrock Dr
- Buck Trace
- Savannah Dr
- Deer Trace
- College Heights Dr
- Lake view
- Fairway
- Lakeshore
- Bayview Dr
- Buffalo Trace
- Lake ridge Xing
- Versnick Dr
- Bayside Gardens
- Country Glen
- Crown Pt
- Fairway View Dr
- University Circle
- Abbott Ln
- Oakwood Ln
- Wexford Way
- Hunters Glen
- Banbury Dr
- Thornhill
- Shannon Ln
