Boil advisory issued for portions of Madisonville, Ky.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for portions of Madisonville, Kentucky until further notice.

Officials say those areas are as follows:

  • Hanson Rd from addresses 4415-5725
  • Heather Hill Dr
  • Hillcrest Dr
  • Green Meadows Dr
  • Renfro Dr
  • Threadneedle Dr
  • Downing Ln
  • Crosswinds
  • Camelot Ct
  • Brown Badgett Loop stopping at address 200
  • Day Break Dr
  • Otter Lake Loop
  • Lakeside Ct
  • Rainbow Ln
  • 1876 JD Buchanan Rd
  • 3390 and 3376 Tucker Schoolhouse Rd
  • Stagecoach from addresses 81-610
  • College Dr
  • Shamrock Dr
  • Buck Trace
  • Savannah Dr
  • Deer Trace
  • College Heights Dr
  • Lake view
  • Fairway
  • Lakeshore
  • Bayview Dr
  • Buffalo Trace
  • Lake ridge Xing
  • Versnick Dr
  • Bayside Gardens
  • Country Glen
  • Crown Pt
  • Fairway View Dr
  • University Circle
  • Abbott Ln
  • Oakwood Ln
  • Wexford Way
  • Hunters Glen
  • Banbury Dr
  • Thornhill
  • Shannon Ln

