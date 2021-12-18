Aces Basketball Cancels Saturday’s Game due to Covid Protocols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to COVID-19 developments within the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, Saturday’s game against UT-Martin has been canceled.

A make-up date has not been announced at this time.

The Purple Aces have temporarily paused all team activities and the program will follow all UE, local and Missouri Valley Conference protocols.

Saturday’s game against UT-Martin is the only contest impacted at this time.

Future contests will be reassessed pending test results.

