Aces Basketball Cancels Saturday’s Game due to Covid Protocols

Only game affected thus far
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to COVID-19 developments within the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, Saturday’s game against UT-Martin has been canceled. 

A make-up date has not been announced at this time.

The Purple Aces have temporarily paused all team activities and the program will follow all UE, local and Missouri Valley Conference protocols. 

Saturday’s game against UT-Martin is the only contest impacted at this time. 

Future contests will be reassessed pending test results.

