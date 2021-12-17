Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear gives new update on last week’s deadly storms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear held another update on last week’s deadly storms Friday morning.

You can watch that full update below.

During Friday’s update, Governor Beshear reported that 77 Kentuckians have now died as a result of the tornados.

The Hopkins County Coroner says 14 of those people were residents of Hopkins County.

Beshear also says they are down to just one missing person from Hopkins County.

He says as of Friday morning, between the Kentucky National Guard and state workers, they have over 1,300 people helping out in Western Kentucky.

FEMA is also in Western Kentucky and already processing claims.

[President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky]

Beshear says the National Guard is primarily helping with augmenting law enforcement, preventing looting, helping with wellness checks and traffic control.

Beshear said there, unfortunately, appears to be looting, saying to take advantage of someone who has lost everything is beyond despicable. He warned if you are caught looting, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As of Friday, the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund is now at $18.39 million. Anthony Pratt with Pratt Paper announced on Thursday that he was going to donate $1 million to the fund.

[Pratt Paper breaks ground in Henderson]

Beshear said they are hosting a blood drive at the State Capitol Friday to help tornado victims and hospitals.

He said giving blood is one of the best ways to give back.

At the end of his update, Beshear donated blood himself.

