Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Crash blocking WB WK Parkway in Muhlenberg Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Officials say a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway at mile marker 53 is blocking both westbound lanes.

That’s in Muhlenberg County. Traffic is being detoured at the 58 mile marker.

Officials say the crash involves a semi and two vehicles.

They told us around 3:35 p.m. Friday, they expect to be on the scene for about four hours.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives tornado update, then gives blood
Gov. Beshear gives tornado update, then gives blood
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
A look at tornado damage in Princeton, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 13.
4 Mich. men accused of looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton
Dawson Springs boil advisory lifted