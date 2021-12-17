Traffic Alert: Crash blocking WB WK Parkway in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Officials say a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway at mile marker 53 is blocking both westbound lanes.

That’s in Muhlenberg County. Traffic is being detoured at the 58 mile marker.

Officials say the crash involves a semi and two vehicles.

They told us around 3:35 p.m. Friday, they expect to be on the scene for about four hours.

