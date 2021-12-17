Teen killed in Dubois Co. crash, another critical

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they were called to a deadly crash at 11 a.m. Friday.

They say it happened on Jasper-Dubois Road about 3.5 miles north of State Road 164.

Troopers say 17-year-old Corbyn Musick was heading northeast, and 18-year-old Landon Mattingly was heading south.

They say Mattingly’s car crossed the center line and crashed into Musick’s car.

Troopers say Mattingly was killed. Musick was taken to Jasper Memorial, and then flown to an Evansville hospital where he is in critical condition.

