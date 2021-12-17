Teacher visits tornado survivors at Pennyrile State Park

HOPKINS CO. (WFIE) - Survivors of last weeks tornadoes are staying at Pennyrile State Park.

It’s become a temporary home for many of them, and for the kids, one teacher has made it that much more inviting.

At the shelter, you don’t have to look far to find someone who’s struggling, but it might be even easier to find people who are helping, people like Kammie King, who for the last twenty years, has been a preschool teacher.

She’s helped generations of Dawson Springs kids grow, and she says in such a small-town, it’s easy to become attached.

That’s why this week, she’s been going around the park, speaking to the children who have been displaced from their homes.

She’s been giving impromptu lessons, and providing some much needed love, to try and make them more comfortable.

King says right now, some compassion and time to feel normal is what the survivors need most.

“The families are the key focus here. It’s not me. I’m nobody. I’m just someone who’s trying to do the right thing. Our key focus is on the families and our community. Getting them on their feet, getting them in a safe place so we can return to normalcy,” said King.

King says she hopes to have her students back together by January 4.

