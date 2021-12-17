Pastor seeks shelter in his church ahead of deadly storm

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - At the intersection of Bethlehem Church Road and Kentucky 81 in Bremen sits Church Street General Baptist, or at least, what is left of it.

Pastor Danny Greene took shelter inside his own church the moment Friday night’s tornado barreled through town.

What is left of the sign in front of the church says, “Jesus Built This Church on Love.”

Now, it is nothing but love getting this faithful family through this unimaginable moment in time.

This used to be the wooden-planked front porch on Pastor Greene’s home. During Friday night’s tornado, however, it was picked up off its foundation and yanked 75-feet deeper into the path of the storm.

“Because it did stay together,” says Pastor Greene, “we were able to get in there and get some of our clothing and some of our items out of there. So, we are thankful for that.”

On Friday, with the storms whirling towards this town, Pastor Greene says he knew exactly where he needed to be – inside the halls of his own church filled with the grace of God.

Pastor Greene’s granddaughter Makenna Douglas was in Central City when the storm hit, but a call with her grandfather kept the two connected.

“It was horrible,” says Douglas, “especially knowing that your loved ones are in the line.”

In the background of that call, Douglas caught the screams of her grandmother.

“I heard that over the phone,” says Douglas, “and you could hear the beating. It was just a beating sound, and all I could hear was her screaming. Honestly, I didn’t know if that was going to be the last thing I’ve ever heard of both of them. I didn’t know.”

Separated by just a few miles with not a moment to spare, this family waited out the storm.

“We didn’t know if your grandparents were going to live or not,” says Douglas.

Despite the storm’s strength, Pastor Greene and his wife did survive inside the halls of their very own church.

“I would not have wanted to come out of there alive if I hadn’t known I’d have people like you all when I came out,” says Pastor Greene. “We couldn’t have done this. No way. But people of all those of folks – my kids, my grandkids – they just saved our lives. Literally saved our lives.”

Douglas says when the storm hit her family’s church, it hit so many neighbors too.

“When it hit them, I think it hurt a lot of people,” says Douglas, “because they are just two of the greatest people you will ever meet, and I promise you that.”

After serving the church community for 39 years, Pastor Greene says local churches are now helping him.

“They are just trying to find something to do,” says Pastor Greene, “and I don’t even know what to tell them to do for me, because I don’t know what I need. I am just blessed and thankful to God. I am just so thankful to live where I live and be where I am, even with all this going on. I wouldn’t have changed a thing, because I know God has a plan.”

Pastor Greene says he does plan to rebuild. In fact, he hopes this setback will bring this community even closer together.

To make his story even more impactful, Pastor Green says his previous home burned down back in 1988, before he moved into this property at the church.

Through both the house fire and last week’s tornado, a bible he bought in 1982 survived. He says he uses that bible every day. Pastor Greene says now, the book has a testimony of its own.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.