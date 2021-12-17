Birthday Club
Owensboro nonprofit holding Christmas giveaway

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas is one week away and an Owensboro organization wants everyone to have a happy holiday.

Travis Owsley created the nonprofit, Beverly’s Hearty Slice, in honor of his mom who was always ready to help a neighbor

Every Friday, they give out pizza in Kendell Perkins Park, but they make things extra something special for the holidays.

Officials say this Friday, they will give out 100 $30 gift cards for the first 100 families. They will also be handing out over 200 toys with one per child.

The nonprofit says they will have a table full of clothes and coats.

They will also have pizza for 200 people as well.

That’s happening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Kendell Perkins Park.

