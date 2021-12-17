KYTC crews continue to clear debris across Western Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say crews are going into the seventh day of clearing debris from highways across Western Kentucky.

They are focusing on the counties that were hardest hit, which they say are Christian, Caldwell, Hopkins, Ohio, and Muhlenberg. Those are in the District 2 region of the state.

Officials say crews outside the District 2 region are providing assistance.

Several other highway districts and county governments are providing manpower and equipment to speed up the recovery process.

The areas in focus are those routes with the most damage that typically carry a large volume of traffic.

Those routes include:

Caldwell - KY US 62 between MP 9 - MP 19

Muhlenberg - KY 175 between MP 14 and 25

Hopkins - US 41 between MP 9 - MP 11

Hopkins - KY 112 between MP 0 - MP 7

Ohio - KY 1164 between MP 0.0 - MP 8

Christian - I-24 between MP 84 - 86

KYTC tells us that motorists can expect lane closures while work is being done.

