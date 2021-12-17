Hopkins Co. in need of monetary donations & volunteers

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials say they appreciate all of the donations of clothes, toys and food, but they currently don’t have any place to store them.

[Here’s how to help tornado damaged areas in Kentucky]

They’re asking for monetary donations.

They are accepting those donations at Planters Bank in Dawson Springs, Independence Bank and First United Methodist Church.

Also, they still need volunteers and they ask that you call the EMA Hotline at 270-825-5024.

Heal Western Kentucky. (WFIE)

