Gibson Southern’s Brady Allen named 2021 Indiana Mr. Football

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Brady Allen entered Gibson Southern High School for the last time Friday morning, a day he will never forget.

Not only did he walk down the halls for the last time as a state champion, but on that day Allen was named the 2021 Mr. Football recipient.

The Mr. Football award tradition began in 1992 and was created by the Indianapolis Star. Following each season, members of the Indiana Football Coaches Association select an outstanding Indiana high school football senior to honor.

This season, Allen threw for 4,253 passing yards and 58 touchdowns, throwing for 11,918 yards over his four-year career. He became the state’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 149 as a Titan. He capped off the season in the way he always dreamed of, bringing home Gibson Southern’s first ever state title.

Allen is the first Mr. Football in Gibson Southern program history, and the first Purdue recruit since Markell Jones of Columbus East in 2014.

On Wednesday, Allen signed his letter of intent to continue his football career as a Boilermaker. In January, he will enroll early to Purdue to kick-start his collegiate career.

