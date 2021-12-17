Futsal tournament coming to Owensboro Convention Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Futsal is coming to Owensboro this weekend.

The event will be the first on Owensboro Convention Center’s new sports floor.

Futsal is a form of indoor soccer with smaller teams and goals.

Organizers say they have around 50 teams participating.

They also hope to host basketball, volleyball and other tournaments in the future.

