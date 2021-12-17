Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert today for some storms.

Families are grieving the loss of loved ones after the deadly “Quad-State Tornado” ripped through the Tri-State. Among those are Doug Koon and his family. He lost his two-month-old daughter.

Loved ones lost or missing can also include your pets. The deadly storms have displaced pets and now, shelters are trying to reunite those animals with their owners.

A murder investigation is underway in Evansville. Authorities say a teen died from a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Congressman James Comer is going to Muhlenberg County to talk to local officials and community members about the deadly tornadoes and damage it left behind.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.