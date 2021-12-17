FEMA releases debris removal recommendations for Western Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with FEMA put out some recommendations for debris removal after last week’s tornados in Western Kentucky.

They say Kentucky residents should separate debris into the following categories.

Electronics. Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player

Hazardous Waste. Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.)

Construction & Demolition debris. Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm

Household Garbage. Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging

Large Appliances. Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.)

Vegetative Debris. Examples: trees, tree branches, logs, plants, leaves

They ask that you don’t place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes.

According to a press release, area officials will tell you what’s authorized to be picked up and what isn’t.

Officials say debris should not block the roadway.

Also, placing debris near trees, poles or other structures makes removal difficult.

