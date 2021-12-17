Big River Electric to break ground in Owensboro next month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A groundbreaking has been scheduled for next month in Owensboro for a new electric company headquarters.

Big Rivers Electric will break ground on a new 47-thousand square foot facility.

The state approved the plans.

It’ll be off Second Street by Brew Bridge.

The facility will replace the current Henderson headquarters.

Officials hope to have the facility done by late 2022.

