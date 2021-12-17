Birthday Club
Big River Electric to break ground in Owensboro next month

Big Rivers Electric Corporation
Big Rivers Electric Corporation
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A groundbreaking has been scheduled for next month in Owensboro for a new electric company headquarters.

Big Rivers Electric will break ground on a new 47-thousand square foot facility.

The state approved the plans.

It’ll be off Second Street by Brew Bridge.

The facility will replace the current Henderson headquarters.

Officials hope to have the facility done by late 2022.

