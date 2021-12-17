Birthday Club
Animal shelters trying to reunite pets displaced by deadly storm

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The deadly storm that rolled through our Western Kentucky communities destroyed the lives of many.

It also displaced family pets and animal shelters have been trying to reunite those animals with their owners since the storms hit.

Since that deadly tornado hit the area, the Hopkins County Humane Society stopped taking owner surrenders in order to take in the influx of displaced animals after the storms.

Since then, they’ve posted on their social media pages almost every day with dozens and dozens of pictures of cats and dogs who were separated from their owners.

On top of that, while caring for all of those animals, they’re still offering resources like blankets and sheets for anyone who may have lost everything during the storms.

At the humane society, they are asking people who are still looking for their pets, to send them their pet’s information and a picture of them to help them get them back to you.

