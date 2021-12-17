Birthday Club
On Alert: Torrential Rainfall

Isolated Thunderstorms
12/16 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. However, severe thunderstorms are not expected. Colder high temps can be expected in the lower 40s. Projected rainfall through Saturday morning 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

Saturday, showers ending during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s behind northwest winds gusting 10-25 miles an hour.

Sunday, becoming mostly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

