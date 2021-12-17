On Alert: Torrential Rainfall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. However, severe thunderstorms are not expected. Colder high temps can be expected in the lower 40s. Projected rainfall through Saturday morning 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

Saturday, showers ending during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s behind northwest winds gusting 10-25 miles an hour.

Sunday, becoming mostly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

