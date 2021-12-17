On Alert for heavy rain, localized flooding through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy, cold and soaking rain most of the day on Friday. Temperatures held in the lower 40s. A warm front will slowly lift north of the region overnight, so temperatures will rise into the mid 40s on Saturday as rain tapers off in the afternoon. We are on alert for localized flooding, as some spots may see 2 or more inches of rain. Areas along and north of the Ohio River appear to be a greatest risk for flooding. Skies will clear Saturday night as the low sinks to 30. Sunny and brisk on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. Mainly dry and seasonable next week with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s. Chance of rain on Christmas Eve.

