Windy, Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low, but storms will pack some lightning. High temps in the lower 60s behind southerly winds. In the wake of the cold front, temps will drop into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

Friday, cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler high temps can be expected in the lower 50s. Projected rainfall through Saturday morning 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Saturday, showers ending during the morning then mostly cloudy and colder. High temps dropping into the upper 40s behind northwest winds gusting 10-25 miles an hour.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.