Weather sirens in Warrick Co. to no longer be used to alert volunteer fire departments
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County will no longer use emergency weather sirens to alert volunteer fire departments.
Instead, they’ll only sound when there is a severe weather situation or the monthly test on Saturdays.
That ends a forty-year question in Warrick County as to why the sirens go off when there’s not a cloud in the sky.
