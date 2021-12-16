Birthday Club
Weather sirens in Warrick Co. to no longer be used to alert volunteer fire departments

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County will no longer use emergency weather sirens to alert volunteer fire departments.

Instead, they’ll only sound when there is a severe weather situation or the monthly test on Saturdays.

That ends a forty-year question in Warrick County as to why the sirens go off when there’s not a cloud in the sky.

