Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky First Lady gives update on Western Kentucky Toy Drive

First Lady Britainy Beshear
First Lady Britainy Beshear
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - First Lady Britainy Beshear joined Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and law enforcement partners to share an update on the Western Kentucky Toy Drive Thursday morning.

That update came from Broadbent Arena, the state’s largest toy collection site and hub for mail-in donations.

You can find more information on the Western Kentucky Toy Drive here.

You can watch that entire update below.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
EPD: Two arrests in Kirkwood shooting; one hired to kill victim
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
President Joe Biden gave his remarks after surveying the storm damage in Dawson Springs on...
President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
Lucas Souder.
Man facing domestic battery charge in connection to Evansville stabbing

Latest News

Darius Fingers.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested on drug dealing charges
Crews respond to an Evansville house fire Thursday morning.
Crews respond to working house fire in Evansville
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update
Cleanup continues after the deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.
Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.