Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tri-State Cares telethon underway

By Declan Loftus
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is asking for your help to support the victims of these deadly storms.

The “Tri-State Cares telethon” is going until 6:30 p.m. Thursday The Red Cross is asking for donations to help send more volunteers, supplies, and support to the hardest hit areas.

Executive Director Theo Boots told us there are currently more than 400 volunteers spread throughout western Kentucky.

”We know this is going to be a long-term recovery effort. We want to make sure everyone’s immediate needs are taken care of, and then we’re going to work with the families on their road to recovery. So the Red Cross will be here for however long it takes to make sure their needs are met,” said Boots.

You can stop by the Old National Bank Building” in downtown Evansville to donate in person, or you can call 812-468-1009.

You can donate online here.

[Other ways to help are here]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
President Joe Biden gave his remarks after surveying the storm damage in Dawson Springs on...
President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation

Latest News

2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Parents recall shielding children as tornado took down their home
Parents recall shielding children as tornado took down their home
Toys collected in Henderson for tornado victims
Donations for tornado victims shifting to toys in Henderson
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation