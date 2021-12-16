Tri-State Cares telethon underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is asking for your help to support the victims of these deadly storms.

The “Tri-State Cares telethon” is going until 6:30 p.m. Thursday The Red Cross is asking for donations to help send more volunteers, supplies, and support to the hardest hit areas.

Executive Director Theo Boots told us there are currently more than 400 volunteers spread throughout western Kentucky.

”We know this is going to be a long-term recovery effort. We want to make sure everyone’s immediate needs are taken care of, and then we’re going to work with the families on their road to recovery. So the Red Cross will be here for however long it takes to make sure their needs are met,” said Boots.

You can stop by the Old National Bank Building” in downtown Evansville to donate in person, or you can call 812-468-1009.

You can donate online here.

[Other ways to help are here]

