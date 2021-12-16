Birthday Club
Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

