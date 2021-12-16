Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for heavy rain today.

Days after a deadly tornado tore through Kentucky, President Joe Biden stopped at two hard-hit areas to survey the destruction the twister left behind.

The storms left behind the loss of loved ones and homes, but residents are grateful for all the help and support they’ve been receiving.

Police say two people have been arrested in connection to the triple shooting in Evansville. Police say they believe one of the suspects hired the other suspect to kill one of the victims.

