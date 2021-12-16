Birthday Club
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

