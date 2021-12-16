Pratt Paper breaking ground in Henderson.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pratt Paper is set to break ground on a new state-of-the-art paper mill in Henderson Thursday.

It’s a project that is expected to have a big economic impact on the region.

As we’ve reported, more than 300 long-term jobs will eventually be introduced at the new mill.

We’re told another 700 plus will be involved in the construction.

Economic development officials say the mill will bring in a hundred 20 million dollar impact to the area a year.

They’ll break ground at 3:30.

You’ll need to be COVID tested to be at the event.

