Pratt Paper breaking ground in Henderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pratt Paper is set to break ground on a new state-of-the-art paper mill in Henderson Thursday.
It’s a project that is expected to have a big economic impact on the region.
As we’ve reported, more than 300 long-term jobs will eventually be introduced at the new mill.
We’re told another 700 plus will be involved in the construction.
Economic development officials say the mill will bring in a hundred 20 million dollar impact to the area a year.
They’ll break ground at 3:30.
You’ll need to be COVID tested to be at the event.
