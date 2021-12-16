Birthday Club
Pair of Tri-State quarterbacks sign with Division I programs

Brady Allen officially signs with Purdue, Joe Humphreys inks with Miami (OH)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the first day of the 2021 Early National Signing Period for college football, and a couple of Tri-State quarterbacks have signed on to take their talents to the next level.

Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen officially signed the dotted line to continue his football career at Purdue.

[READ MORE: Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community]

Allen helped the Titans bring home their first-ever IHSAA state title this season.

Over in the Bluegrass State, Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys signed his letter of intent with the Miami (OH) football program.

Humphreys verbally committed earlier this month to play for the RedHawks, but he made his commitment official on Wednesday.

In his final season with the Panthers, the dual-threat quarterback led his team to an 11-2 record and reached the Class 6A state quarterfinals before falling to St. Xavier.

