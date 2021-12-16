Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New hotline announced for Kentuckians to report fraud related to storms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Cameron announced a new hotline for those to report suspected fraud related to the storms in Western Kentucky.

The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485 and is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging or other types of fraud related to the severe weather events.

Attorney General Cameron established websites for Kentuckians who prefer to electronically report suspected fraud.

Suspected price gouging can be reported to ag.ky.gov/pricegouging and scams can be reported to ag.ky.gov/scams.

Before calling the Natural Disaster Fraud hotline, officials encourage Kentuckians to gather as many details as possible about the suspected fraud, including details about how the fraud was carried out and where it happened.

For price gouging, officials say Kentuckians should report the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.

You can find tips on how to avoid natural disaster scams here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
EPD: Two arrests in Kirkwood shooting; one hired to kill victim
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
President Joe Biden gave his remarks after surveying the storm damage in Dawson Springs on...
President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky
Lucas Souder.
Man facing domestic battery charge in connection to Evansville stabbing

Latest News

In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Gov. Andy Beshear
WATCH: Gov. Beshear providing update on tornado damage
Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.
Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Here’s how to help tornado damaged areas in Kentucky