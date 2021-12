EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei girls soccer head coach Amy Weber has stepped down from her position.

Weber led the Wildcats to three IHSAA state titles over the last five seasons.

In the 2021 season, the Wildcats finished 10-9 overall, falling to Memorial in the sectional championship game.

Mater Dei girls soccer head coach Amy Weber has stepped down from the position effective immediately.

