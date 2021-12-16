Lives and livestock lost on Bremen farm in aftermath of violent tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Lost Valley Farms in Muhlenberg County is beginning to rebuild after losing most of the farm to Friday’s tornado.

On Lost Valley Farms, people will find cows lost because their barns, as well as many of their cow companions, are gone.

Danny Miller, the owner of Lost Valley Farm, says his farm is a shred of what it used to be after the tornado blew through the land he grew up on.

“We lost at least 41 cows and three or four calves, and not a real high prized bull but I gave about $3,000 for it,” Miller said.

On his property is what’s left of his daughter’s home, which is where almost all of their family took shelter. All 10 of them, huddled under the stairs.

“We watched it on TV for a while and knew how rough it was going to be, so we went to the basement,” Miller said.

Miller’s son-in-law, Jason Ellis, says he’s glad they went down there when they did.

“If it wasn’t for my basement, my family would have not survived,” Ellis said. “As you can tell the house over here, that’s all that’s left of it.”

“Words can’t describe the sounds and the pressures and all that goes through,” Ellis continued. “It seems like an eternity that doesn’t last but two to three minutes.”

Miller’s phone has been ringing non-stop because, in the pressure of the storm, he lost his brother, Bill, and Bill’s wife, Judy.

“They were real nice people,” Miller said. “They loved each other a whole lot. They had just got back with their son and his wife from the Smoky Mountains.”

“They were a couple that if you met them you loved them,” Ellis continued. “He always had a smile on his bed face and he was always doing something to aggravate Judy and get her going. She had a laugh, if you heard it one time you would never forget it.”

Crews work to rebuild the barns while they mourn lives lost. Some helpers are local, while some are from far away.

“The help we have received from farmers around, if you’re a farmer, it’s one big family,” Ellis said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Miller said. “It’s really touching that all of these people would come out with their own equipment and help out.”

Miller also says he was ready to give up when he saw what was left, but he says he’s going to rebuild it all so his grandson can keep it going.

