Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. tornado victims can now sign up for FEMA assistance

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials in Hopkins County say FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance is now available for residents.

They say those impacted and in need of assistance should do the following:

  • Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362
  • If you use a TTY: 1-800-462-7585
  • Please have the following available when you call:
  • Your address and zip code
  • Condition of your damaged home
  • Insurance information (if available)
  • Social Security Number
  • Phone number where you can be reached
  • Address where you can get mail or an email address to receive electronic notifications
  • Direct Deposit Information
  • Bank account type, account number and bank routing number
  • Information to keep after call:
  • You will be given a 9-digit FEMA registration number. You will need this number for future communication with FEMA

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
UPDATE: 1 of 3 Kirkwood Dr. shooting victims dies
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
President Joe Biden gave his remarks after surveying the storm damage in Dawson Springs on...
President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky
Lucas Souder.
Man facing domestic battery charge in connection to Evansville stabbing

Latest News

Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. Gov. Beshear reporting 75 tornado deaths
Heal Western Kentucky.
Here’s how to help tornado damaged areas in Kentucky
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes