Hopkins Co. tornado victims can now sign up for FEMA assistance
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials in Hopkins County say FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance is now available for residents.
They say those impacted and in need of assistance should do the following:
- Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362
- If you use a TTY: 1-800-462-7585
- Please have the following available when you call:
- Your address and zip code
- Condition of your damaged home
- Insurance information (if available)
- Social Security Number
- Phone number where you can be reached
- Address where you can get mail or an email address to receive electronic notifications
- Direct Deposit Information
- Bank account type, account number and bank routing number
- Information to keep after call:
- You will be given a 9-digit FEMA registration number. You will need this number for future communication with FEMA
