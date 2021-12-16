Hopkins Co. tornado victims can now sign up for FEMA assistance

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency Management officials in Hopkins County say FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance is now available for residents.

They say those impacted and in need of assistance should do the following:

Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362

If you use a TTY: 1-800-462-7585

Please have the following available when you call:

Your address and zip code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information (if available)

Social Security Number

Phone number where you can be reached

Address where you can get mail or an email address to receive electronic notifications

Direct Deposit Information

Bank account type, account number and bank routing number

Information to keep after call:

You will be given a 9-digit FEMA registration number. You will need this number for future communication with FEMA

