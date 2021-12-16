Birthday Club
Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation

(Live 5/File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department say they are investigating the death of 18-year-old Trenton Gibson.

The coroner says Gibson died at died at the hospital after he was taken there from Cross St. by ambulance.

He says Gibson died from a  gunshot wound to the torso, and his death has been ruled a homicide.  

Evansville Police say they are sending information as well.

The release from the coroner did not say when the shooting happened, but a friend of Gibson says it happened Tuesday morning.

