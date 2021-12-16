Homicide of Evansville teen under investigation
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department say they are investigating the death of 18-year-old Trenton Gibson.
The coroner says Gibson died at died at the hospital after he was taken there from Cross St. by ambulance.
He says Gibson died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Evansville Police say they are sending information as well.
The release from the coroner did not say when the shooting happened, but a friend of Gibson says it happened Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.