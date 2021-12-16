Birthday Club
Donations for tornado victims shifting to toys in Henderson

By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As we’ve seen all week, the calls for help have been answered.

Henderson School Transportation and Henderson Police partnered to fill school buses with supplies and take them to affected areas, like Dawson Springs and Bremen.

Police Chief Heath Cox says the help from the community has been overwhelming, but they are now shifting their focus to toys, just in time for Christmas.

“I think it just speaks for this whole region that we are all willing to pitch in and when we see some body in need, which is what Christmas is all about, which is what being a good person is all about, when you see someone else hurting what can you do. And I’ve said this so many times to our people and whoever else volunteers, this is probably the most rewarding part of my career that I’ve ever got to do, because you get to see the immediate need and you get to fill it,” said Chief Cox.

He says they have made 20 trips since Saturday and will continue to make trips once they find out the specific needs of each community.

